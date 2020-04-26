COVID-19 case count climbs to 467; recoveries at 120

-

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Sri Lanka has climbed to 467 patients, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, more recoveries from the novel coronavirus reported from Sri Lanka bring the total tally of recoveries to 120 cases.

Two more patients have completely recovered from COVID-19 and been discharged from the hospital, earlier today (26).

Currently, 340 active cases are under medical care at hospitals across the island.

Sri Lanka has reported 7 fatalities from the disease so far.