-

Results of the G. C. E. Ordinary Level examination for the year 2019 will be released within the coming two days, stated the Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath B. Pujitha.

The O/L examination for the year 2019 was held from 02nd to 12th of December last year at 4,987 examination centers across the island.

Department of Examinations states that 717,008 candidates faced the examination last year.