Total count at 471 with 4 new COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has risen to 471 with 4 more patients have tested positive to have contracted the virus.

With the news cases, the tally of new patients identified today has climbed to 11, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, more recoveries from the novel coronavirus reported from Sri Lanka have brought the total tally of recoveries to 120 cases.

Two more patients have completely recovered from COVID-19 and been discharged from the hospital, earlier today (26).

Currently, 344 active cases are under medical care at hospitals across the island.

Sri Lanka has reported 7 fatalities from the disease so far.