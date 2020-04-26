Deceased Navy officer had not contracted COVID-19  Navy

-

A Navy officer who had been receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sri Lanka Navy General Hospital has passed away yesterday (25) due to Leptospirosis (Rat Bite Fever).

Deceased 35-year-old Lieutenant Commander(VNF) Dodamwala Gedara Sunil Bandara Dodamwala had been serving attached to the Navy Headquarters.

He had been admitted to the Navy General Hospital in Colombo on April 18 over an illness and been diagnosed that the patient is suffering from Leptospirosis (Rat Bite Fever).

According to the investigations carried out with regard to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Welisara Navy Camp, the deceased Navy officer had not been infected with the COVID-19 virus.

However, despite not contracting the virus, Judicial Medical Officer in Ragama, considering the present situation of the Welisara Navy Camp complex, has recommended the procedure of a COVID-19 death for the deceased Navy officer.

Sri Lanka Navy issuing statement said that the funeral will be held in line with the recommendations, with the respect of the Sri Lanka Navy.