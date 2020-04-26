Leave of tri-forces personnel canceled

April 26, 2020   06:03 pm

Leave and short passes granted to tri-forces personnel have been canceled until further notice, Defence Secretary announced.

The decision affects all Officers and Others Ranks of the Tri-Services with immediate effect, stated the Ministry of Defence.

Accordingly, all tri-forces personnel on leave are to report to their respective camps immediately and should contact respective Officers-in Charge with immediate effect in order to get additional instructions on the same.

Signed by Defence Secretary Major General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne, the directives issued to Commanders of the Tri-Forces said that the decision to cancel all leave granted for Officers and Other Ranks, was taken today(26).

