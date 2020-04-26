95 Navy personnel have caught COVID-19 so far  Army Chief

-

Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva says that 95 Sri Lanka Navy personnel have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus so far.

Among the infected, 68 have contracted the disease at the Welisara Navy Base.

The other 27 Navymen have been identified while they have been on leave, said the Army Chief.

Further, 10 out of the 11 patients who were confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus are reported to be Navy personnel.