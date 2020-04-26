Coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka hike to 477

-

Ministry of Health stated that six more patients are confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus, raising the number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 477.

New cases raise the number of infections identified within the day to 17.

Meanwhile, more recoveries from the novel coronavirus reported from Sri Lanka have brought the total tally of recoveries to 120 cases.

Two more patients have completely recovered from COVID-19 and been discharged from the hospital, earlier today (26).

Currently, 350 active cases are under medical care at hospitals across the island.

Sri Lanka has reported 7 fatalities from the disease so far.