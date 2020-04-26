Sri Lanka engages with Kuwait to secure an extension of amnesty deadline

-

Sri Lanka’s network of 67 Missions is assisting and facilitating Sri Lankan expatriates in need, states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issuing a statement.

In addition to the provision of dry rations and medicines, where necessary with the assistance of local Sri Lanka community and religious organizations, Missions are also facilitating the extension of visa, enabling repatriation/transfer of funds through banking channels, coordination with educational institutes and overall ensuring the well-being of Overseas Sri Lankans.

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha said the specific situation in Kuwait, where an amnesty has been declared for over 19,000 workers who are out of status, has been a key focus of the Ministry.

The Governments of Sri Lanka and Kuwait are in discussion to extend the amnesty period and the modalities of implementation were the focus of a discussion held this week by Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and the Kuwaiti Ambassador in Colombo Khalaf M. M. Bu Dhhair, pursuant to a telephone conversation held between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the Kuwaiti Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

The Foreign Secretary said following these discussions, conscious of the difficulty in repatriating persons to Sri Lanka at this time, a mutually beneficial decision is expected.

Secretary Aryasinha noted that Missions had been able to minimize the vulnerability faced by the Sri Lankan migrant workers in most settings. Assistance provided by International organizations such as the International Organization for Migration, Caritas, and Red Crescent societies has been supportive to further the efforts of the Missions.

He said the Mission in Seoul, Republic of Korea had assured that while there had been delays in some commencing their employment contracts, their jobs were secure.

The Mission is also engaged in discussions with local authorities to extend the contractual periods of those currently due to complete their contracts in the Republic of Korea.

The Mission is additionally seeking opportunities to fill any gaps in employment, which could arise due to the dislocation caused by the present pandemic, stated the Foreign Ministry.