Tri-force members on leave who cannot find transport asked to report to closest camp

Tri-forces personnel on leave, who are unable to find transport to return to their respective camps and bases, are requested to report to the closest camp, says the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

The Army Chief has said that Tri-forces personnel will be provided transport facilities to report back to their respective locations.

Earlier today (26), leave and short passes granted to tri-forces personnel were cancelled until further notice.

Announcing the decision, the Ministry of Defence had stated that the decision affects all Officers and Others Ranks of the Tri-Services with immediate effect.

Accordingly, tri-forces members who are on leave were informed to report back to their camps and bases and were asked to contact respective Officers-in Charge with immediate effect in order to get additional instructions on the same.