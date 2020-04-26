Coronavirus cases count hits 485 with 8 new infections

-

Eight more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, raising the cases count to 485, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 20 positive cases have been thus far detected within the day.

Meanwhile, more recoveries from the novel coronavirus reported today have brought the tally of recoveries to 120 cases.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that 358 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals across the island.

Sri Lanka has reported 7 fatalities from the disease so far.