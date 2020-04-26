Coronavirus cases count hits 485 with 8 new infections

Coronavirus cases count hits 485 with 8 new infections

April 26, 2020   08:50 pm

-

Eight more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, raising the cases count to 485, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 20 positive cases have been thus far detected within the day.

Meanwhile, more recoveries from the novel coronavirus reported today have brought the tally of recoveries to 120 cases.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that 358 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals across the island.

Sri Lanka has reported 7 fatalities from the disease so far.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories