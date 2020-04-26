COVID-19: Confirmed cases in Sri Lanka surge past 500

-

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka hit the grim milestone of 500 today.

As of 9.54 pm today (26), a total of 505 positive cases of coronavirus were identified as 20 more persons tested positive for the virus, the Ministry of Health said.

Accordingly, 45 coronavirus patients have been detected within the day thus far.

Meanwhile, more recoveries from the novel coronavirus reported today have brought the tally of recoveries to 120 cases.

As per the tally of the Epidemiology Unit, 378 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals across the island.

Sri Lanka has reported 7 fatalities from the disease so far.