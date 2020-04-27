Coronavirus cases hit 523 as 18 more test positive

-

Sri Lanka has reported 18 more cases of coronavirus, taking up the total number of patients to 523, says the Ministry of Health.

According to the tally, 63 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the day.

This is the highest daily surge reported in the country since Friday.

The Epidemiology Unit says 396 active cases are currently under medical at several selected hospital across the island.

In the meantime, 120 coronavirus patients have recovered completely, while 7 patients succumbed to the disease.