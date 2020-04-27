Coronavirus cases hit 523 as 18 more test positive

Coronavirus cases hit 523 as 18 more test positive

April 27, 2020   01:03 am

-

Sri Lanka has reported 18 more cases of coronavirus, taking up the total number of patients to 523, says the Ministry of Health.

According to the tally, 63 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the day. 

This is the highest daily surge reported in the country since Friday.

The Epidemiology Unit says 396 active cases are currently under medical at several selected hospital across the island.

In the meantime, 120 coronavirus patients have recovered completely, while 7 patients succumbed to the disease.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories