Island-wide curfew in force today

-

An island-wide curfew is in force today (27) to facilitate the movement of Tri-forces personnel on leave who have been issued directives to return to their respective camps.

Accordingly, the curfew in all districts, except for Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, and Puttalam, will be lifted at 5.00 am on Tuesday (28) and re-imposed at 8.00 pm on the same day.

The government has revised and canceled its decision to lift the curfew in these areas after the leave of all Tri-forces personnel was canceled yesterday (26).