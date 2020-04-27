Highest count of daily COVID-19 cases reported yesterday

-

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has surpassed the mark of 500 cases last night (26) with the country reaching 523 cases by midnight.

As per the tally of the Ministry of Health 63 infections were reported from yesterday marking the highest number of cases identified in a day.

Within 6 days since last Monday (20), 252 COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in the country, with the majority being naval personnel from the Welisara Navy Base.

The first coronavirus case reported from the country was a Chinese tourist, on January 27.

Since then, it took 57 days to identify the 1st 100 coronavirus patients in the country.

The second 100 cases were found within 20 days while the 3rd batch of 100 patients was identified within 08 days.

However, the last and the 4th set of 100 patients were reported within 02 days.

The Epidemiology Unit says 396 active cases are currently under medical at several selected hospitals across the island.

In the meantime, 120 coronavirus patients have recovered completely, while 7 patients succumbed to the disease.