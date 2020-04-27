Dr. Anil Jasinghe responds to reports of importing body bags

-

Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe was inquired regarding reports circulation through social media on the importation of body bags for disposal of bodies of victims of COVID-19.

Speaking to ‘Derana Aruna’ Breakfast Show on TV Derana this morning (27), Dr. Jasinghe said that body bags weren’t unique products invented for COVID-19, but a tool that had been in use internationally for a long time.

He said that body bags are used in disaster or emergency situations and pointed out that body bags were used during for the deceased in Easter Sunday terror attacks last year as well.

Therefore, the Health Ministry should be well-stocked with such equipment to be prepared for any situation, he said.

Health officials of Sri Lanka play a vital role not only in preventing deaths but also in preventing disease, he added.

Further, he said that withholding information on infection is a great hindrance to the treatment of the coronavirus.

If symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, cold, sore throat, and breathing difficulties are present, the patient should consult health sectors before arriving at a hospital.

Relevant information can be obtained through hotlines 1999 and 1930.

Hospitalization without following these directives would lead to many issues, Jasinghe pointed out.

Further, providing wrong information such as the address or the area of residence will also create issues, he said.