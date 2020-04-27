Universities to join PCR testing process

-

Three universities have prepared to set up laboratories to carry out the testing process to detect COVID-19 infections, said Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

The University of Peradeniya, University of Colombo and University of Kelaniya have submitted requests to support the testing process, said Jasinghe.

It is also expected to involve several private hospitals in Colombo in carrying out the necessary Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to increase the number of tests carried out daily to detect infections.

In addition, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has taken measures to construct a laboratory in the country where 1000 PCR tests can be carried out in a day.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that 1,075 PCR inspections were carried out island-wide within the last 24 hours ending at 5 pm yesterday (26).

The current capacity of PCR testing is 1200 and it will be gradually increased depending on the requirement, he added.

PCR testing is carried out on individuals referred by doctors over suspicious symptoms, selected outpatients, randomly selected groups, persons at and leaving quarantine facilities, and selected persons over other reasons.