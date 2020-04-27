No schools will be used at quarantine centers  Army Chief

-

Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Sri Lanka Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva emphasized that no schools will be used as quarantine centers in the country.

The army chief said such rumors had also been spread yesterday and several individuals had inquired from him regarding this too.

However, the commander said he can assure that there is absolutely no intention to use any school in the country as a quarantine center and that such a thing will never happen.

However, he mentioned that a request had been made to the Education Ministry requesting for a small number of schools which are located near military camps to house security forces personnel.

The commander stated that due to the fact that all tri-forces personnel have been asked to report to their respective camps and also due to the maiming of social distancing, there have been shortages of space allocations at some camps.

Therefore these selected schools named by the Education Ministry will only be used to facilitate security forces personnel, he said.

He reiterated that schools will not be used as quarantine centers and that practically that cannot be done.