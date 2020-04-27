Sri Lanka reports 6 more COVID-19 recoveries

Sri Lanka reports 6 more COVID-19 recoveries

April 27, 2020   01:37 pm

The number of COVID-19 recoveries reported from Sri Lanka has risen to 126 cases with more patients completely recovered from the virus.

Six more patients have recovered and been discharged from the relevant hospitals, said the Health Ministry.

Accordingly, the number of coronavirus recoveries in the country is at 126.

So far, the country has recorded the total number of COVID-19 infections as 523 cases.

The Epidemiology Unit says 390 active cases are currently under medical at several selected hospitals across the island.

Sri Lanka has reported 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

