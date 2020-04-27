2019 O/L results to be released this evening

-

The results of the 2019 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination will be released this evening (27), The Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath B. Pujitha said.

He stated that the results are currently being uploaded and will be made available through the department’s website (www.doenets.lk) later this evening.

The 2019 O/L examination was held from 02nd to 12th of December last year at 4,987 examination centers across the island.

The Department of Examinations states that 717,008 candidates had faced the examination last year.