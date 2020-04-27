-

Thirty-four more new cases of Coronavirus have been reported today, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the country so far to 557.

The Department of Government Information stated that as of 2.00 p.m. today (27) the tally of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka is 557.

All 34 patients who tested positive for coronavirus today are reportedly navy personnel.

A total of 63 new cases were reported yesterday marking the highest number of cases identified within a day. Meanwhile 53 of those patients were Navy Personnel.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries reported from Sri Lanka has risen to 126 while 295 suspected patients are currently under supervision in hospitals.