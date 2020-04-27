2019 O/L results released

-

The results of the 2019 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination have been released online, according to the Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath B. Pujitha.

He said that the results can be viewed by logging on to the department’s website (www.doenets.lk).

The 2019 O/L examination was held from 02nd to 12th of December last year at 4,987 examination centers across the island.

The Department of Examinations states that 717,008 candidates had faced the examination last year.