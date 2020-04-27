Over 73% candidates qualify for A/L  Exam Dept.

-

The results of the G. C. E. Ordinary Level Examination for the year 2019 were released earlier this evening (27).

Department of Examinations has released statistics on the results of the applicants who sat for the examination.

The total number of candidates who applied for the examination was 717,246 while 556,256 sat for the examination.

As per the results, the percentage of students who qualify for the Advanced Level examination is 73.84%, said Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath B. Pujitha.

Further, 66.82% of students have passed mathematics, he added.

The O/L examination for the year 2019 was held from 02nd to 12th of December last year at 4,989 examination centers across the island.

Department of Examinations states that 717,008 candidates faced the examination last year.

According to the Exams Department, 433,189 school applicants sat for the exam while 284,057 candidates were private applicants.