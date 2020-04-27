Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka climbs to 567

April 27, 2020   05:18 pm

Ten more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 567, the Ministry of Health said.

Accordingly 44 new cases have been reported so far today while all of them are navy personnel, the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe confirmed. 

The total number of recoveries is 126 while 434 patients are currently under medical care.

There have been 07 fatalities due to COCID-19 in Sri Lanka. 

