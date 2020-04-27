180 Navy personnel infected with COVID-19

-

Among the COVID-19 infected patients identified from Sri Lanka, 180 are Navy personnel, says Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Among them 112 have been identified from the Welisara Navy Base, said Silva.

The other 68 officers had been reported while on leave in different areas, he added.

Forty-four new cases were reported so far today (27) and all of them are navy personnel, the Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe confirmed.

Accordingly, the tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country has gone up to 567 cases.

The total number of recoveries is 126 while 434 patients are currently under medical care.

There have been 07 fatalities due to COCID-19 in Sri Lanka.