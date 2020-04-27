COVID-19: Four more cases bring total to 571

-

Four fresh cases of COVID-19 have been detected a short while ago adding to the total number of coronavirus cases in the country, says Ministry of Health.

With the addition of new cases, 48 new cases have been reported as of 6.45 pm today (27).

Accordingly, the tally of coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka has gone up to 571 cases.

The total number of recoveries is 126 while 438 patients are currently under medical care.

There have been 07 fatalities due to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.