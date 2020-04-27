Special Presidential Task Force to ensure health safety at military camps

April 27, 2020   07:55 pm

A special Presidential Task Force has been established to ensure the health safety within camps of the tri-forces.

The Task Force will be headed by Governor of Western Province Marshal of the Air Force Roshan Gunatilake.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa held a discussion with retired Heads of Security and Specialist doctors at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (27) to identify measures needed to safeguard health at military camps.

Accordingly, the Task Force will undertake formulating a plan to ensure complete health security within camps and implementing and monitoring the said plan.

President said that safeguarding tri-forces personnel is equally important as protecting the citizens from the virus.

Further, the specialist team was also instructed to produce a report by observing camps of the tri-forces.

