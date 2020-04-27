India gifts consignment of medical gloves to Sri Lanka

-

In continuation of ongoing assistance from the Government of India to fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic, today (27) the High Commission handed over one consignment of medical gloves to the Government of Sri Lanka.

Earlier on 7 & 8 April 2020, India gifted nearly 13 tonnes consignment of essential life-saving medicines to the Government of Sri Lanka.

During the SAARC Leaders’ Video Conference on 15 March 2020, it was conveyed that India would offer online training capsules for the emergency response teams of the neighboring countries to assist them in their efforts in dealing with the COVID-19.

Accordingly, the Ministry of External Affairs of India is conducting e-ITEC short training live webinars for healthcare professionals on COVID Management Strategies and related aspects. The first such webinar “COVID-19 Pandemic: Prevention and Management Guidelines for Health Care Professional” was successfully organized at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Raipur from 17-21 April 2020, where 11 Medical Officers of the Ministry of Health of Sri Lanka participated.

The second online ITEC course named “Managing Covid-19 Pandemic: Experience and Best Practices of India” is being conducted by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh from 27th April to 1st May 2020, and more such courses will be organized in coming days.



In this time of crisis, India will continue to share its resources and expertise with its friends and partners, stated the High Commission of India in Colombo issuing a statement.