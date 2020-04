-

Three more persons have tested positive with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

The new case brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka to 584.

Fifty-nine new cases have been identified so far today (27).

The total number of recoveries reported in Sri Lanka is 126 while 451 patients are currently under medical care.

There have been 07 fatalities due to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.