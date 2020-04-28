Coronavirus case tally at 588 with 65 cases identified today

-

With four new patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the tally of COVID-19 patients identified today (27) has risen to 65.

This is the highest number of cases reported in Sri Lanka within a day. On April 26, the country reported 63 infections within 24 hours.

Accordingly, the number of coronavirus cases reported from Sri Lanka has now reached 588 cases.

The total number of recoveries reported in Sri Lanka is 126 while 455 patients are currently under medical care.

There have been 07 fatalities due to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.