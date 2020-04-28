SriLankan repatriates another batch of students from Bangladesh

-

A group of 73 Sri Lankan students who were stranded in Bangladesh have been brought back home on Monday night (27).

They were repatriated from Dhaka, Bangladesh in a special flight (UL1423) chartered by the national carrier, SriLankan Airlines.

The flight touched down at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 9.00 pm on Monday.

The repatriated students have been directed to quarantine centres by Sri Lanka Army.

A group of 113 Sri Lankan students stranded in Pakistan were repatriated from Lahore and Karachi on April 21 while another batch of 101 Sri Lankan students was brought back from Amritsar, India on 23. In addition, 76 students were flown out from Kathmandu, Nepal on April 24 and another 113 from Coimbatore, India on April 26.

Although SriLankan Airlines has temporarily suspended its scheduled passenger flights, it has been operating special flights to bring back more than 400 Sri Lankan students who have been stranded overseas due to the prevailing travel restrictions imposed in view of the COVID 19 pandemic.