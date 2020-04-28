Postal voting applications to be submitted before 4pm today

-

The Election Commission has announced that all postal voting applications for the General Election 2020 received by the certifying officers should be handed over before 4.00 pm today (28).

The certifying officers have been instructed to submit the postal voting applications received by them as of March 17 to the District Secretariat, District Election Office or Election Secretariat in Rajagiriya with a cover letter.

March 17 was the previous deadline for receipt of postal voting applications.

However, the Election Commission decided to grant additional time period to hand over the postal voting applications due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka. The Commission has noted that this should not be viewed as a new date assigned for accepting applications.