Dabare Mawatha in Narahenpita isolated

Dabare Mawatha in Narahenpita isolated

April 28, 2020   10:58 am

-

Dabare Mawatha in Narahenpita has been isolated following the detection of two COVID-19 cases on Monday (27).

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated this during ‘Derana Aruna’ programme this morning.

A record number of 65 coronavirus patients were identified yesterday. “Most of them are naval personnel, he added.

In addition, one person has tested positive from 60 Watta area in Torrington who had come from Banadanayake Road. Another person from Havelock Lane, a worker involved in cleaning duties at the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), has also been identified as a coronavirus patient, Dr. Jasinghe continued.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories