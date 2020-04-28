Dabare Mawatha in Narahenpita isolated

-

Dabare Mawatha in Narahenpita has been isolated following the detection of two COVID-19 cases on Monday (27).

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated this during ‘Derana Aruna’ programme this morning.

A record number of 65 coronavirus patients were identified yesterday. “Most of them are naval personnel, he added.

In addition, one person has tested positive from 60 Watta area in Torrington who had come from Banadanayake Road. Another person from Havelock Lane, a worker involved in cleaning duties at the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), has also been identified as a coronavirus patient, Dr. Jasinghe continued.