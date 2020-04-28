Pregnant women attending clinics urged to make prior appointments

-

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has issued a press release on the instructions to be followed by pregnant women in the face of the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Accordingly, pregnant women with the following symptoms are advised to seek hospital care without delay:

•Fever

•Bleeding

•Severe headache

•Difficulty in breathing

•Impaired vision

•Fits, chest/abdominal pain

•Reduced foetal movements

•Swelling of the body or any other severe discomfort

As congestion in hospitals has to be minimised in order to provide a quality service, pregnant women attending clinics are urged to obtain prior appointments, the release read further.