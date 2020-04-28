Pregnant women attending clinics urged to make prior appointments
Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has issued a press release on the instructions to be followed by pregnant women in the face of the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Accordingly, pregnant women with the following symptoms are advised to seek hospital care without delay:
•Fever
•Bleeding
•Severe headache
•Difficulty in breathing
•Impaired vision
•Fits, chest/abdominal pain
•Reduced foetal movements
•Swelling of the body or any other severe discomfort
As congestion in hospitals has to be minimised in order to provide a quality service, pregnant women attending clinics are urged to obtain prior appointments, the release read further.