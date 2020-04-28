COVID-19: Eight recoveries raise total to 134

-

Eight more patients who had contracted COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals, says the Ministry of Health.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries have accordingly risen to 134.

Meanwhile, the tally of positive COVID-19 cases went up from 523 to 588 just within 24 hours on Monday (27) with a record daily total of 65 new infections.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 447 active cases of coronavirus are currently under medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has thus far confirmed 7 deaths due to the disease.