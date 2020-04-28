Five naval personnel injured in bus accident at Ambalangoda

-

Five naval personnel have sustained injuries in a road accident involving a bus early this morning (28).

An SLTB bus, transporting a group of naval personnel, has crashed into a wall at Randombe area in Ambalangoda at around 2.30 am.

Ambalangoda Police said the injured naval personnel were admitted to Base Hospital in Balapitiya.

According to the police, the driver of the bus, who fell asleep, has caused the accident and he is currently under arrest.

The bus attached to the Panadura depot had been transporting 32 naval personnel on leave, from Baddegama, Galle, Koggala and other areas to Colombo.

Following the accident, the Navy took measures to take the rest of the naval personnel to Colombo in a bus belonging to Ambalangoda depot.