Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed; Total count at 599

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 cases tally has reached 599 as three more individuals were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Earlier today 8 coronavirus patients were detected in the country. It was reported that five of them were naval personnel while the other three were from the quarantine centre in Punanai. As of now, the daily cases count stands at 11.

Meanwhile, 8 persons who had tested positive for the virus were discharged from hospitals today (28), raising the coronavirus recoveries total to 134.

Sri Lanka saw the highest daily surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday (27) with 65 new infections. The tally went up from 523 to 588 just within 24 hours.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says 458 active cases of coronavirus are currently under medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has thus far confirmed 7 deaths due to the disease.