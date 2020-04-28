COVID-19 cases count in Sri Lanka crosses 600 mark

-

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka swept past the grim milestone of 600 on Tuesday (28).

The Ministry of Health revealed that 12 more persons have tested positive for the virus, moving up the cases tally to 611.

Earlier today, 11 coronavirus patients were detected in the country. Five of them were revealed to be naval personnel and the other three were from the quarantine centre in Punanai.

A total of 23 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed within the day so far.

Meanwhile, 8 persons who had tested positive for the virus had recovered from the virus today (28), raising the coronavirus recoveries total to 134.

Sri Lanka saw the highest daily surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday (27) with 65 new infections. The tally went up from 523 to 588 just within 24 hours.

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s tally, 470 active cases of coronavirus are currently under medical care at selected hospitals.

The island has confirmed 7 deaths due to the disease.