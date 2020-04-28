President meets Ittapana Dhammalankara Thero and Cardinal

-

President Gotabaya Rajapksa has met with the Maha Nayake of Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sanga Sabha Most Ven. Dr. Ittapana Dhammalankara Thero and His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith at the Presidential Secretariat today (28) and exchanged views on several current issues.

Inquiring about the current progress of the COVID-19 prevention activities, both Maha Nayake Thero and the Cardinal have expressed their satisfaction over the measures taken by the President to control the spread of the virus while providing relief to the affected people, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

Two religious leaders have also expressed hope that the pandemic will be brought under control soon. President was confident that the curfew could be gradually relaxed in the coming weeks.

Maha Nayake Thero has said that he will request the Buddhists to celebrate upcoming Vesak festival while remaining at homes. President pointed out the possibility of utilizing electronic media for this purpose.

While inquiring about the progress of investigations on Easter Sunday attacks, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has emphasized the need of identifying masterminds of these cowardly attacks. The objectives of a suicide attack go beyond just killing scores of people said the President adding that it is the endeavour of the Government to identify those who are behind the sinister motive.

His Eminence has observed that the time has come to deviate from election propaganda that is wasteful and spiteful and adopt a new political culture.

President has said that he too has given thought of changing useless and expensive election campaigns, the PMD said in its release.

Ven. Dhammalankara Thero has pointed out that some tanks and irrigation schemes have been neglected in areas where agricultural crops are cultivated. President responded saying that funds will be allocated to renovate these tanks and irrigation canals from the next Budget.

Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera and Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga were also present at the discussion, the PMD said further.