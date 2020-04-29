Yesterdays coronavirus cases tally includes 21 from Navy  Dr. Jasinghe

April 29, 2020   07:55 am

A total of 31 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Sri Lanka on Tuesday (28) while the tally moved up to 619.

Out of this daily total, 21 cases have been identified as naval personnel while 6 of the patients were those who had contacts with them, says the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

He added that rest of the four COVID-19 cases were army personnel.

Most of the naval personnel were from the Welisara Navy Base, Dr. Jasinghe said, adding that the others were from Medirigirya, Aranayake, Polpithigama, Agalawatta and Habarana areas.

