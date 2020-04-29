Thundershowers expected in parts of the island

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Matale districts in the evening or night, the Department of Meteorology said.



Showers or thundershowers are likely over coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and Mannar and Jaffna districts during the morning too.



Heavy falls about 100mm are likely at some places in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Batticaloa districts.



The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Kalutara to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in these sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kalutara via Colombo in the evening or night. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area extending from Jaffna to Puttalam in the morning.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and winds will be South-easterly in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.