Manning Market resumes trading from today

The Manning Market which remained closed for nearly two weeks recommenced trading today (29).

Traders Association of the Manning Market noted that trading activities will continue from 4.00 am to 1.00 pm.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday (28) carried out a disinfection operation at the market premises.

The market temporarily halted its trading activities with effect from April 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The government accordingly instructed the vendors and farmers who sell their vegetable and fruit harvest at the Manning Market to take their goods to dedicated economic centres in Meegoda, Narahenpita, Ratmalana, Welisara, Piliyandala and Veyangoda. Retail vendors who had purchased vegetables and fruits from the Manning Market were also asked to visit these economic centers.