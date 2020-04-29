Veteran action-film actor Alexander Fernando passes away

-

Alexander Fernando, a veteran action-film actor and stunt director of Sri Lankan cinema, passed away on Wednesday (29) at the age of 80.

The National Film Corporation stated that the veteran actor was receiving treatment at Colombo National Hospital at the time of his demise.

Being a national wrestling champion, he has represented Sri Lanka at the Commonwealth Games in 1962 and was qualified for the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Fernando also took part in Asian Games in 1966.

Fernando, who skilled in boxing, karate and judo as well, made his cinema debut in 1963. He was employed as a sports advisor of the Colombo Municipal Council at the time.

He rose to fame following his appearance in movie Ruhunu Kumari (1968).

Fernando was well-known for his stunt roles in over 100 action movies including Haara Lakshaya, Saradiyelge Putha, Rajagedara Paraviyo, Thushara, Veeduru Gewal, Hondata Hondai, Lassana Kella and Surayangeth Suraya.