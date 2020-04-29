COVID-19 cases count moves up to 622

April 29, 2020   02:04 pm

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka increased to 622 on Wednesday afternoon (29) as three more persons tested positive for the virus.

This brings the number of active coronavirus cases under medical care to 481, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

In the meantime, 134 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering completely.

Sri Lanka has thus far reported 7 fatalities due to the deadly virus.

