Australia-Sri Lanka defence cooperation in response to Covid-19

Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka David Holly and Australian Defence Adviser Group Captain Sean Unwin handed over Australian supplied Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak on Wednesday (29).

At the handover ceremony, High Commissioner Holly said “Australia expresses solidarity with Sri Lanka as we both face the impacts of the global COVID-19 crisis together. In particularly, the Australian Department of Defence is pleased to support Sri Lanka’s armed forces in their effort to counter COVID-19 by providing much needed equipment to protect those on the frontline in Sri Lanka”.

The PPE consisted of 10,000 high quality coveralls and 200,000 gloves manufactured in Sri Lanka by Australian firm Ansell, and will support Sri Lanka’s efforts to minimise further transmission of COVID-19.

The Australian government’s support to Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 response now totals AUD 1.47 million including support to the Ministry of Health to strengthen national laboratories, as well as providing crucial food and hygiene items to Sri Lankan communities, the statement said.