554 curfew violators arrested within 24 hours

Sri Lanka Police says that 554 individuals were arrested for violating the curfew within the 24 hours ending at 6.00 a.m. today (29).

Meanwhile 159 vehicles have also been taken into custody during this period.

The total number of arrests made so far for curfew violations is 41,557 while 10,719 vehicles have also been taken into custody.

Meanwhile the Colombo district anti-vice unit has arrested a 22-year-old youth who had been engaged in a racket selling crystal methamphetamine, or ice, and ecstasy pills from a rented house in Vijaya Wimalaratne Mawatha in Wellampitiya.

Police officers seized a stock of drugs including ‘ice’ worth Rs 1.2 million and ecstasy pills worth Rs. 100,000 from the house.