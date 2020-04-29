143 Sri Lankan students in India repatriated

April 29, 2020   05:15 pm

The SriLankan Airlines charter flight carrying Sri Lankan students from India has landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) a short while ago.

Reportedly, 143 Sri Lankans stranded in New Delhi, India have been repatriated in this manner.

SriLankan Airlines flight UL 1195, manned 08 crew members, left to India at 9.05 am this morning (29).

Upon arrival, the students were directed to quarantine facilities on the instructions of the health sector.

