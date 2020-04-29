226 naval personnel tested positive for coronavirus so far

-

A total of 226 naval personnel is among the COVID-19 patients confirmed in Sri Lanka thus far, says the Commander of Army.

According to Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, 147 of these cases have been detected from the Welisara Navy Base.

The rest of the 79 officers were reported while on leave, he added.

Confirmed novel coronavirus cases tally in Sri Lanka moved up to 622 as of this afternoon (29). The three COVID-19 patients identified today were also revealed to be naval personnel.

The number of active coronavirus cases under medical care accordingly stood at 481.