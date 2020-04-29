Manusath Derana donates healthcare outfits to Navy

-

A stock of healthcare outfits required by Sri Lanka Navy in its campaigns to control the coronavirus in the country has been donated by Manusath Derana, the CSR initiative of TV Derana.

The donation was handed over to Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, by the Chairman of Derana Media Network Mr. Dilith Jayaweera, Executive Director/Chief Operations Officer Mr. Madawa Madawala, Deputy General Manager Mahesh Jayawardena and other representatives of Derana Media Network.

The event took place at the Naval Headquarters on Tuesday (28).

Further, Commander of the Navy has expressed his gratitude for this worthy contribution to the Chairman of Derana Media Network, the representatives and the team of Manusath Derana on behalf of the Navy.