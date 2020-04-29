Cannot make predictions on COVID-19 clusters yet  Anil Jasinghe

April 29, 2020   07:21 pm

Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services, said no predictions can be made at the moment regarding the emergence of new COVID-19 clusters or the growth of existing clusters in the country.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Health stated that all measures have been taken to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the detection of infected persons among naval personnel has arrived at the last stages, said the Ministry.

It is suspected that contacts of the infected Navy personnel such as neighbors, family members, and associates may contract the virus, the statement read.

Health officials, as well as intelligence services, are keeping a close watch on the possible contacts, said Dr. Jasinghe.

However, Jasinghe said that while he does not think the existing COVID-19 clusters will not spread further, it is essential at this moment to keep a watchful eye on whether contacts of navy personnel will emerge from these clusters.

However, all suspected to have infected the virus have been directed for quarantine said the Health Ministry.

It is emphasized that the proper public adherence to health directives issued by the health sector is a key factor in the success of the disease control program.

