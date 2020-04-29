Covid-19 cases climb to 627, recoveries reach 136

-

Five more persons have tested positive for Coronavirus in the country today (29), according to Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services.

Accordingly, the total number of Covid-19 patients reported in the country is now 627.

Meanwhile two Covid-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 136.

484 patients are currently under medical care for COVID-19. The death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka is 07.